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Local home sales dipped 5% in October compared to the same month a year ago, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

Median home prices held steady at just under $299,000. But the current inventory of homes for sale in San Antonio could take nearly six months to sell, according to the board.

The average time a local seller had to wait to close a deal in October was 88 days, up 7% from a year ago. Sellers continue to show a little more wiggle room on pricing in recent months, but nine out of 10 of them are still getting their original asking price, SABOR reports.

“October’s results show slower sales activity alongside relatively steady local prices,” said Ed Zapata, SABOR’s 2026 board chair. “Buyers have time to compare options, while sellers benefit from pricing and marketing that reflect current conditions.”

Potential buyers who priced out of the home sales market because of high mortgage rates or an overall lack of affordability may choose to rent instead. SABOR reports the average residential rent in October was just above $1,700 a month for the area.

Statewide, home sales in October were down 11% from a year ago. The statewide median home price decreased to $325,000, a drop of just under 3%.

Nationally, pending home sales in October were down nearly 17% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Year-over-year pending home sales also declined in all four regions of the country, North, South, East, and West, NAR reported.

“October could mark the low point in contract signings for this housing cycle, as mortgage rates appear to have topped out,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

“Two consecutive months of record-low pending contracts point to very sluggish fourth-quarter home sales closings, and annual existing-home sales could be the lowest since the mid-1990s,” Yun added.

“It is somewhat puzzling that home sales would fall to levels last seen three decades ago, even as the U.S. population has grown by roughly 75 million. Either sizable housing demand is building in the background, or the dream of homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.”