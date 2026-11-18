The downtown apartment tower built a century ago and later named for a Confederate general has a new name — Emerald on Travis.

About to undergo a major renovation overseen by the San Antonio Housing Trust, the 10-story structure at 103 and 111 W. Travis St. will also get new signage reflecting the rebrand.

The existing rooftop sign — neon letters spelling out “Hotel Robt. E. Lee” — will change to the new name, but the “air conditioned” portion of the sign will be repaired and remain, according to documents submitted to the city for review.

On Wednesday, the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) approved plans by Alamo Architects to add an elevator and stairwell on the north facade of the building and repair other exterior elements.

As for the existing sign, the city’s already given administrative approval to remove it; a review by HDRC of the signage changes will come later.

Designed by Herbert Stanley Green and built as a 200-bed hotel in 1922, the building was the tallest hotel in the city at the time. Lee spent several years of his military career in Texas and San Antonio. The sign perched on the roof was added in 1938.

After the hotel closed its doors in the 1970s, the building was turned into apartments sometime in the ’90s. The historic high-rise situated near Weston Urban’s 300 Main luxury residential tower that opened in fall 2024 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Housing Trust Foundation acquired the affordable housing property in 2025.

The final price was not disclosed but the agreement calls for the Housing Trust to assume an existing, 20-year-old loan of $1.7 million, according to documents provided by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA).

Its 33 residents began relocating to other Housing Trust properties throughout the city in August. They will have first right of refusal to return to the building when it’s completed in late 2028.

“They had lived in these unfortunately very poor conditions for some of them, for a very long time, and they deserve to live in a property that is dignified and is beautiful, and that’s what we’re going to give them,” said Pete Alanis, executive director of the San Antonio Housing Trust.

The new name comes almost a decade after requests to change the name were denied during a nationwide debate over institutions and monuments recognizing the Civil War’s Confederate leaders. In San Antonio, a statue was removed in Travis Park and a Northeast ISD high school renamed.

The new name for the building is derived from some of the building’s existing emerald-green color schemes and more will be added during the $27 million remodel, Alanis said.

Other ideas on the table were based on historically significant figures at the time it was built, but none of those felt right, he said. The rebrand signifies what the renovation will bring to the property and the Housing Trust’s vision to provide affordable housing that is safe and a pleasant place to live.

“It’s going to be a gem of a property — we already have a Pearl and a Ruby in downtown San Antonio, might as well [have an Emerald], right?” he said, referring to the redeveloped Pearl brewery site downtown and the art museum, Ruby City, in Southtown.

The 72-unit building currently has only one elevator that frequently requires maintenance or becomes inoperable for the residents. Nine studio apartments are being displaced to accommodate the elevator shaft.

“We have a lot of older adults and a lot of persons with different forms of abilities who live at the property, and when that elevator went down … that created a substantial issue for the residents,” Alanis said. “There were residents who were either trapped up in their rooms,” or couldn’t return to their apartments.

In addition to the new elevator, improvements to the building include refreshed apartments and a renovated lobby with a fitness center, business center and activity room.

Plans also call for remodeling 4,000-square feet of commercial space in order to bring services residents have requested, like a grocery store, medical offices or coffee shop. The building has no on-site parking.

Construction will start in February, Alanis said. Funding for the renovation is expected from low income tax credits and historic tax credits.

The Housing Trust also plans to “increase affordability” at the property by converting 20% of the units to apartments available to people making 30% of the area median income (AMI), or $21,150 per year for a single-person household.

Previously, all of the units were at 60% AMI. “So a number of residents are actually going to probably qualify for cheaper accommodations when they return,” Alanis said.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.