May home sales tick up in San Antonio area

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May home sales increased nearly 5% compared to the same month last year, making it one of the strongest months for home sales so far in 2026, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

The increase comes during the spring homebuying season, which is typically the strongest period of the year for residential sales.

"We're seeing increased sales activity alongside healthy inventory levels, which gives consumers more flexibility and confidence in their decision-making process," said Ed Zapata, SABOR's 2026 chairman. "San Antonio continues to stand out as a market that offers both value and long-term stability."

Zapata said some buyers remain cautious because of affordability concerns and uncertainty about interest rates, even as increased inventory gives buyers more choices.

"Concerns about affordability, monthly payment costs and uncertainty about future interest rate movements continue to influence purchasing decisions," Zapata said.

The median home price in San Antonio fell 1% from May of last year to $306,000. Sellers received nearly 93% of their original list price, on average. The average time a home spent on the market was 83 days, up 15% from last year.

Existing-home sales continue to outperform new-home construction as inventory grows and prices remain relatively stable, SABOR reported.

The rental market also remained active, with an average monthly rent of $1,863.

Across Texas, home sales increased by a little more than 1% in May compared to a year earlier. The statewide median home price rose just over 1% to nearly $345,000.