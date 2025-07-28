San Antonio mayor wants state to address city's flood concerns

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is pushing the state to help address flood concerns in the city.

She recently met with legislators at a meeting in Austin.

Jones detailed San Antonio’s expenses related to flood control last week during a special counsel session.

"You know, here are our needs when it comes to flooding relief," she explained, "$21 million is what would come out of our pocket if we don't get help from the state to address some of these damages, both roads and bridges, as well as damages to drainage."

She also discussed the city's flood control expenses: "Since 2015, our community has spent $490 million on drainage projects. OK, the 14 projects that the city has on the state's flood plan total $411 million. That's just the projects we know and have a plan for, let alone the other projects that still need to be scoped out."

Deadly flash floods in San Antonio claimed the lives of 13 people on June 12 around Beitel Creek and Loop 410 on the city's Northeast Side, just as Jones took office. She said the city needs state assistance to prevent another tragedy.

An independent engineering review of the area's flood control measures has been ordered.

