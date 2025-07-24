Santa Rosa Street at Market Square expected to open in September

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Santa Rosa Street, near Market Square downtown, is expected to fully reopen in September, according to the public works department for the city.

The street has seen partial closures for improvement work since 2022. Most of the underground work below the street has been completed. Crews are now working on paving, sidewalks, signals and landscaping.

The work on Santa Rosa Street is part of the larger Zona Cultural projects.

Kira Schwegler / TPR Workers at Market Square work around new shade trees.

"The scope of the Zona Cultural projects includes pedestrian amenities and streetscape improvements on three streets surrounding Market Square—Commerce, San Saba, and Santa Rosa," the public works department explained in a statement. "In addition to full road construction, this project will provide improved sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, traffic signals, and drainage."

New features also include bike lanes on Santa Rosa and decorative street paving throughout the project. Colorful murals on buildings and on concrete structures underneath I-35 already characterize the area.

Market Square restaurants, food vendors, and shops with artisan souvenirs and gifts from Mexico are big draws for locals and tourists.

"Historic Market Square is one of the most visited cultural destinations in San Antonio, said Kelly Saunders, a public relations manager for the city's center city development and operations department.

"Locals and visitors can enjoy the history and culture of San Antonio while enjoying over 100 locally owned businesses and special events," she added. "A key goal of the Zona Cultural project is to make this area more pedestrian friendly, which will improve the Market Square visitor experience."

Santa Rosa is a major street in the west end of downtown, passing by the federal courthouse, the city's public safety headquarters, and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital.

The project was funded in a 2017 bond election by voters. Learn more about the project at SASpeakUp.com/ZonaCultural.