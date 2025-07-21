Home sales on San Antonio's Southeast Side join North Side hot spots

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's home sales have seen a modest dip since the beginning of the year, but new home construction persists in several areas of the city.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that some familiar names continued to be hot spots for new home construction and sales, including Alamo Ranch, Fair Oaks, Boerne, and Stone Oak. The same was true for Selma, Cibolo, and Live Oak.

But Reagan Williamson, the chair of the Board of Realtors, named one area that may surprise many: "That whole southeast corner of San Antonio ... by Elmendorf and St. Hedwig and even out in La Vernia is just going off down there."

The Board reported that the Southeast Side may boast the lowest median price for a new home, around $239,000.

The East and Southeast sides employ many people at large warehouses and distribution centers, including Amazon and H-E-B.

Thousands of people live, work, or go to school at the big mixed-use development at nearby Brooks. It also offers retail and dining.

“Brooks has transformed from an old Air Force base into a thriving economic engine — creating over 5,000 jobs, reducing local poverty, and boosting household incomes by 36%," said Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer at Brooks. "With $2 billion in development and 150 businesses on campus, we’re on track to reach 10,000 residents in the next three years. This is just the beginning of what’s possible when we invest in education, housing, and opportunity on the South Side.”

The Southeast Side also has better access to major health care, and the San Antonio Arboretum at the former Republic Golf Course will partially open in 2028.

Jeff Webster, the president and CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, said the Southeast Side offers plenty of room for an economic boom.

"I think it is becoming a boom area because it offers space and value in our rapidly growing city," he said. "Historically, the Southeast Side has been one of our community's least developed areas, so land is still available and affordable as newcomers look for homes."

Webster added: "These newer, more affordable homes offer value over more established neighborhoods and are therefore attractive to families entering the housing market."

"While other markets are struggling, we are seeing job growth in the Southeast with expansions in manufacturing and logistics, as well as opportunities at Port San Antonio," he added.