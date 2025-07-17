© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

How Seguin became the area's 3rd fastest-growing city

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 17, 2025 at 9:18 AM CDT
Aerial photo of the heart of Seguin
Courtesy photo
/
Seguin Economic Development Corportation
Aerial photo of the heart of Seguin

U.S. Census officials estimate Seguin's population grew to around 40,000 this year, a nearly 32% increase in size from 2020.

The home of the World's Largest Pecan grew by more than 7% in 2024 alone, making it the 3rd fastest growing city in the Austin-San Antonio Mega Region, 12th fastest in Texas, and 29th fastest nationally.

Only Hutto and Leander, both closer to Austin, grew faster.

Josh Schneuker, the executive director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, said the city's proximity to two other big growers — San Antonio and Austin — has led to growth there. He said a lot of the city's newcomers are from those cities. He added that they have found that they can hold the big city job and live the small-town life at the same time.

"We're just 30, 35 minutes away from downtown San Antonio via Interstate 10 and also not too far away from the city of Austin as well, via State Highway 130 and obviously, Interstate 35," Schneuker explained.

With the 85-mile per hour speed limit on SH 130, it does not take long to commute from Seguin to Austin.

But Schneuker was quick to point out Seguin is not a bedroom community. He said they have a strong local job base themselves, including manufacturers like the city's biggest — Schaeffler. Its 1,700 workers build power train computer modules used by major vehicle manufacturers.

The city named for Texas Revolution hero Juan Seguin is also home to a Caterpillar engine manufacturing center, Texas Lutheran University and its 1,400 students, and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

The median home price in Seguin is around $290,000, lower than the $324,000 median in San Antonio, and much lower than the $557,000 median in Austin.

Reagan Williamson, the chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors, said a homebuyer might get more bang for their buck per square foot by purchasing in Seguin. He also agreed Seguin's location has a lot to do with the housing boom going on there now.

Court Street, to the right, is a main drag through Seguin
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Court Street, to the right, is a main drag through Seguin

As of late spring, 27 residential subdivisions were under construction in Seguin, according to local officials.

He said a lot of new residents to Seguin are employed at Elon Musk's Gigafactory, east of Austin, on SH 130.

"A lot of folks [are] making that commute in self-driving Teslas," Williamson said.

Seguin has other charms too, like well-preserved historic buildings, several nearby small lakes, and dozens of public art sculptures of squirrels erected around the city — a nod to the fury critters and not just people, who enjoy the local pecan crop.

And Texas Monthly recently voted the city's Burnt Bean barbeque joint the best BBQ in Texas.

