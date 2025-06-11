Healthy spring consumer spending continues in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas State Comptroller reports sales tax collections for the month of April in San Antonio were up by a healthy margin, compared to the same month last year.

The state just returned city sales taxes from that month to the City of San Antonio, and they amounted to $41million or nearly 7% more than April 2024.

The more consumers spend, the higher the sales tax collections go, so it's one measure of how the local economy is doing. San Antonio's growing population has boosted spending too.

San Antonio had the highest percentage increase in sales tax collections this April, compared to last, among all the state's biggest cities. And the Alamo City beat the statewide average increase in the same comparison, which was around 6%.

For the year so far, San Antonio has received back around $251 million dollars in city sales taxes collected by the state, an increase of nearly 2% over the first four months of 2024.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week that cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts across the state will receive back a total of $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations from the month of April.