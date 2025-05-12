Thursday is the deadline to protest San Antonio area property appraisals

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Thursday is the deadline to file a protest if someone thinks their property appraisal is incorrect.

May 15 is generally the deadline to file a protest over the value of a property — 30 days after an appraisal was mailed.

Property owners whose market value increased by at least $1,000 over the last year were sent a notice in the mail, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.

That notice contained the property's market value, assessed value, and taxable value. The appraisal district reports that, countywide, property appraisals rose 2% because of a cooling off in the real estate market.

With time running out, the fastest way to file a protest is online at bcad.org.

Someone can also print out a protest form at that website and mail it to the Bexar Central Appraisal District at P.O. Box 830248, San Antonio, TX 78283.

They can also drop it off at a drop box located in the front of the appraisal district building at 411 North Frio Street, San Antonio, TX 78207.

Informal hearings are held first over the protests received, but if a property owner does not accept a settlement, they will be heard by the Bexar Appraisal Review Board.

The board, which is composed of citizens, will begin hearings into individual protests in June. Each hearing lasts around 15 minutes. After the hearings, a Notice of Final Order is mailed out to property taxpayers via certified mail.