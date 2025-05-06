San Antonio offers free property tax assistance session on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio continues to host free workshops to help local homeowners with their property taxes.

Residents can learn about exemptions and steps to submit an appeal to lower property taxes.

Attendees can also receive one-on-one help and file on-site with the Bexar County Appraisal District.

A session is being held at 6 p.m. at University Methodist Church on De Zavala.

More than 500 attendees have filed more than 200 property tax help protests in the past several weeks.

Additional property tax relief is one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s seven emergency items for the current legislative session.

Senate Bill 4 will increase Texas’ mandatory ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 for more than 5.7 million homeowners across the state.

The bill would apply beginning this tax year, 2025, and it would ensure the school districts are held harmless.

This bill passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.