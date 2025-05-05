Bexar County commissioners honor Buttons as state champs and approve road work

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners honored the Central Catholic Buttons as state champions in soccer in late April.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez read aloud a proclamation during the commissioners' meeting to recognize the team.

Bartholomew Valerio, the team's coach, addressed the visitors gathered to receive the honor: "I just want to say thank you to our administration, thank you to our families and players, and we just want you to know how proud we are of these young men for doing a great job this season."

Central Catholic is the first boys' school in San Antonio and remains one of the largest all-male private secondary schools in the State of Texas.

In other action last week, the commissioners approved more than $10 million for the reconstruction of 1.2-miles of Sierra Sunset, between North Foster Road and Marin Island, in East Bexar County. The road serves a number of subdivisions.

The two-year project starts in June.

County Public Works Director Art Reinhardt said a lot of roads in that part of the county are built on clay soils. which can hold a lot of water. That causes the roads to sink and bend in places, but Reinhardt said they've come up with a fix for Sierra Sunset.

"One of the unique things about this design is that we're going back with a much thicker pavement section — approximately one-foot thicker overall in the pavement section — and we'll be using a reclaimed base with some six-inch diameter bull rock to help stabilize the upgrade there."

Commissioners also separately approved just under $3 million to reconstruct nearly 1.3-miles of Grosenbacher Road, from Canthree Drive to Potranco Road, in Far West Bexar County. It will be expanded from two to four lanes with sidewalks.