Raising kids is costly; Tariffs will make it even more expensive

When it comes to the cost of raising a child from infancy to the age of 17 in the United States – it's hard to settle on a precise figure.

There's one thing we do know – it's going to be expensive.

By some estimates, raising a kid, who was born in 2015, could cost a middle class family close to $320,000 over 17 years.

That money goes to childcare, healthcare, food, clothes, education, transportation, activities, toys, and a lot more. All of those things will be affected – one way or another – by the Trump administration's tariff policy.

And the companies that sell products geared at those raising kids – they're going to feel the pinch as well. One CEO argues it could even mean certain products will become unavailable.

Being a parent in the U.S. is already expensive. Slapping tariffs on the products kids use could make it more so.

