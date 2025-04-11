© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Wholesale egg prices in San Antonio are dropping after record high costs

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Scorched bird eggs sit in a vacant nest on hundreds of feet of land apart of the Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge that caught on fire during SpaceXÕs April 20 launch of their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica facility on April 22, 2023.
Michael Gonzalez
/
TPR
Scorched bird eggs sit in a vacant nest on hundreds of feet of land apart of the Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge that caught on fire during SpaceXÕs April 20 launch of their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica facility on April 22, 2023.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service reported a drop in wholesale egg prices, and said the trend will continue into the Easter holiday.

David Anderson, economist and professor in the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics, said wholesale egg prices reach a seasonal peak at Easter time and then are followed by price drops, but this year the prices are already dropping before the holiday.

Wholesale egg prices dropped from around $8.50 for a carton to around almost $4, he explained.

“For the most part, egg prices have been going down,” he said. “I think the recent downward trend and the previous highs really show the egg market volatility. That’s the nature of the egg market; prices can go up and down really fast.”

He added that the lower prices are attributed to the lower consumer demand due to low laying hen numbers and low egg supply.

Egg prices hit record highs amidst the bird flu outbreak that was affecting supply. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prices hit an average all-time high of $6.14 per dozen.

Anderson said because of the fluctuation, he expects people will also search for some alternatives to eggs this holiday season.

“Easter is a big holiday; we typically see a price bump based on egg demand for those traditional family gatherings,” he said. “The question is, are people going to put out more plastic eggs for the Easter egg hunt and maybe skip the deviled eggs this year because of high prices?”

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
