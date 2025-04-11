San Antonio area property owners to see slight increase in appraisals

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than 390,000 property appraisal notices are being mailed out, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.

Chief Appraiser Rogelio Sandoval reported the appraisal district's overall increase in property values was modest, with a county-wide average bump of just over 2%.

He said that's reflective of a steady but "subdued" real estate market. Average sales prices are down slightly from last year and so is the volume of home sales.

According to the appraisal district, about 1.5% of the increase comes from new construction. Most neighborhoods showed flat values or mild appreciation.

Sandoval reminded property owners of their rights, even those who don't receive a new notice.

"You still have the right to review and protest your property's value, even if you don't receive a notice. We encourage all property owners to check their values online or call our office," he said.

The deadline for filing a protest is May 15. Protests can be submitted at www.bcad.org or by mail.

BCAD appraises more than 774,000 properties across Bexar County.

Filing for exemptions and protests is free through the district. For more information, call 210-224-2432 or visit the Help Center at www.bcad.org.