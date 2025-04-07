San Antonio job fair on Wednesday offers a second chance to residents hoping to start over

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio residents in need of a chance to prove themselves on the job are invited to the 2nd Chance Job Fair on Wednesday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

Bexar County Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert explained that the event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is for justice-involved individuals — people who were previously incarcerated, are on probation or parole, and who need an opportunity to start over in the workforce.

Attendees can speak to employers looking to hire. Several community organizations will also be on hand to talk about available services for those looking for work.

Job seekers can learn more about employers who have current job openings by registering online here.