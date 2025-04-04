Social Security phases out paper check payments, and there are alternatives to direct deposit

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The office of Social Security will stop issuing paper checks on Sept. 30, under direction of an order signed by President Trump.

The administration argued that it was necessary to drop paper based payments because they create "unnecessary costs; delays; and risks of fraud, lost payments, theft, and inefficiencies. Mail theft complaints have increased substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Historically, Department of the Treasury checks are 16 times more likely to be reported lost or stolen, returned undeliverable, or altered than an electronic funds transfer (EFT)."

People who receive benefits and who cannot sign up for direct deposit online have other options:



They can contact their financial institution where they hold an account.

They can visit their local Social Security field office.

They can call Social Security at 800-772-1213.

Recipients can also sign up for a Direct Express debit card that allows access to benefits. A bank account is not needed for the card.

