Report: San Antonio-New Braunfels region leads U.S. areas that rely on Canada as export partner
A new report finds San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area is the top region in the U.S. that is the most export-dependent on Canada.
The analysis of 41 metro areas by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce found 48% of goods made in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro region were exported to Canada in 2023.
That accounts for 3.4% of the San Antonio area's gross domestic product.
The report added that San Antonio has served as a hub for the automotive, aerospace, and petroleum refining industries.
Dallas-Fort Worth and Laredo also ranked in the top 25 areas that are export-dependent on Canada.
The auto tariffs are set to take effect at midnight on April 3. The across-the-board tariffs would kick in next week.
