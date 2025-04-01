Report: San Antonio-New Braunfels region leads U.S. areas that rely on Canada as export partner

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A new report finds San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area is the top region in the U.S. that is the most export-dependent on Canada.

The analysis of 41 metro areas by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce found 48% of goods made in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro region were exported to Canada in 2023.

That accounts for 3.4% of the San Antonio area's gross domestic product.

The report added that San Antonio has served as a hub for the automotive, aerospace, and petroleum refining industries.

Dallas-Fort Worth and Laredo also ranked in the top 25 areas that are export-dependent on Canada.