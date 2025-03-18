Who's who of Fiesta San Antonio appear at media day kick off

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fiesta organizers on Tuesday hosted a media day at a North Side hotel near San Antonio International Airport to publicly introduce a who's who of Fiesta dignitaries that will appear during the citywide celebration from April 24 to May 4.

There was the full court of Fiesta royalty and Fiesta executives.

A giant conga line traveled the room to put everyone in the Fiesta spirit, sucking everyone in, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR The 75th Miss Fiesta is Kylie Rodriguez, a third year neuroscience major at the University of Texas at San Antonio

Fiesta San Antonio President David Christian announced the theme for the 2025 Fiesta.

"Our theme this year is 'Fiesta for All,' so whether you're the North Side, South Side, East Side, or West Side, we have an event for young and old, for everybody. It's all inclusive for Fiesta 2025," he said.

Christian, a local realtor, said a lot of work has gone into hosting a celebration that is safe for all too.

"We do party, but we party with a purpose. But we try to be safe with it," he said. "We have a lot of effort going into eliminating overserving and educating people, but everybody has to take personal responsibility and just don't drink and drive."

The San Antonio Police Department maintains a high level of visibility with officers posted all over events, like Night in Old San Antonio, St. Mary's Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans, the carnival, and of course, the three major Parades; The Texas Cavalier's River Parade, and the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR London Keiler, a third year UTSA biology major with a concentration in pre-med, is the 2025 Queen of Soul, a title she held last year too.

Undercover officers with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are also known to patrol Fiesta events and are on the lookout for alcohol-related violations, including underage drinking.

Besides Miss Fiesta and the Queen of Soul, the rest of the 2025 royal court this year includes Queen of the Order of the Alamo Caryle "Carly" Ivy Fuhrmann, King Antonio CII Paul Rohlfs, Jr., Rey Feo LXXVI Fabian Castillo, Sr., La Reina de la Feria de las Flores London Powell, Fiesta Teen Queen Isabella Walski-Rodriguez, Charro Queen Arlet Landero, and Miss San Antonio Tirzah Polk.

Fiesta pumps more than $340 million into the local economy during its run and attracts 2.5 million visitors, according to the Fiesta Commission.

It's also the biggest fundraiser of the year for around 100 local non-profits that sell tickets to events or foods and beverages. They, in turn, spend their Fiesta proceeds on providing programs and services to those in need.