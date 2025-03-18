Port San Antonio takes next step toward $300 million Innovation Tower project

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The most ambitious and expensive project in Port San Antonio’s history took another step toward reality on Tuesday.

The Innovation Tower, an 11-story, $275 million office tower will mark the next chapter in the progression of the site of the former Kelly Air Force Base.

“This tower is obviously a major step forward, but the organization is significantly larger than It was a couple of years ago as well.,” said Jim Perschbach, the CEO of Port San Antonio.

In recent years they have built the $73 million Boeing Center at Tech Port, an ESports Arena and concert venue, and two cybersecurity focused office buildings costing $19 million and $50 million, respectively.

Each time, Perschbach said, people said Port leaders were crazy to build the space out — that they would never fill the buildings. Each time they have, with more than a 97% occupancy rate for its 10 million square feet of space.

The 1,900 acre Port San Antonio’s Tech Port Campus was also named the 2024 Outstanding Innovation District by the Association of University Research Parks.

The Port has been an economic engine for the historically economically distressed Southwest Side, drawing more than 9,000 jobs. Officials hope to double that in the coming years.

Perschbach hopes the new tower shows people in their target industries of aerospace and defense that they can work in inspiring buildings with light as opposed to the old hangers and old office buildings that he came up in as an attorney for those organizations. The tower will also represent something to the community surrounding the Port as well.

“The iconic structure is for the people around it to realize that this type of work is being done in their community and in their neighborhood,” he said.

In addition to hosting offices, the facility will boast amenities like high-end spa facilities. The port plans to build a large child care facility, fitness center and a grocery store to accommodate the area as well.