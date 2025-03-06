San Antonio Food Bank prepared for rising food prices if Mexico faces any future tariffs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Trump tariffs on Mexico are mostly on hold until April 2, the administration announced on Thursday.

But people in San Antonio already struggling with food insecurity may find little comfort in that latest twist in the economic drama.

Tariffs on Mexico could increase food prices by as much as 25%, and San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said he was concerned this could mean even more people in need of food assistance.

"I think we'll see potentially more families, but we will be unable to satisfy the demand," he said, "and I think we'll have to invoke some rationing strategies."

Cooper said the food bank — which feeds an estimated 105,000 families a month — has done all it can to lock in prices before any tariffs take effect.

Food banks across the country will be trying to keep up with this man-made problem as the U.S. and Mexico continue conversations to avert a trade war.

Amidst the international economic fight, the Food Bank moved forward with its latest food assistance event.

In a statement, the Food Bank and H-E-B said that they planned to donate more than 2,000 food packs and produce to families of students enrolled in Pre-K 4 SA.

The event will be the Pre-K 4 SA West Education Center at 1235 Enrique M. Barrera Memorial Pkwy from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.