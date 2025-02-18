San Antonio's Paris Hatters mourns death of co-owner Myrna Cortez

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio downtown landmark store Paris Hatters recently announced that co-owner Myrna Cortez died earlier this month.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

In a 2021 profile of the store, she explained how the store survived the pandemic.

She also talked about the presidents, royals, and movie stars they sold cowboy hats to.

Cortez said another customer was a literal saint: "Regardless of age, everybody knows who Pope John Paul II was, and I would say he's our most famous we fitted because he's now a saint."

The 1917 family store still uses a cash register that's rung up sales since Woodrow Wilson was in the White House.

Cotez is survived by her husband, Abe, and daughter, Alexandra.