Flexible-stay hotel in Continental Block Development downtown opens for bookings

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Continental, powered by Placemakr, is now open for bookings. The 28-unit flexible-stay development sits in the Continental Block Development on Commerce Street. The building, owned by real estate developer Weston Urban, will include a 16-story residential tower.

Weston Urban partnered with the Washington D.C.-based Placemakr to develop the apartment-hotel development in the historic downtown building across Commerce from Texas Public Radio headquarters and across Dolorosa from UTSA’s upcoming downtown facility San Pedro II.

Josh Peck / TPR The Continental, powered by Placemakr, in front of Weston Urban's residential tower development.

In a statement, Placemakr CEO and co-founder Jason Fudin shared his hope for the role the new development will play in in the downtown area.

"Being a part of this restoration project with Weston Urban is exciting for us at Placemakr because it gives us the opportunity to bring an innovative concept into an iconic historic building," he said. "This launch is set to rejuvenate not just only the building itself, but the entire surrounding area, enabling guests and residents to get the most out of this super cool neighborhood in San Antonio."

The 28-studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units will be fully furnished apartment-style and be available for both short- and long-term stays.

Weston Urban’s larger residential tower will include 290 mixed-income units, a five-level parking garage, and around 22,000 square feet of retail and office space. Its partnership with the Bexar County Public Facility Corp. requires at least half of the development’s unit to be designated for residents earning less than the area median income.

Josh Peck / TPR Weston Urban's 16-story residential tower it is building in the Continental Block Development on the other side of The Continental, powered by Placemakr.

It will potentially house some residents from the Soap Factory Apartments, a nearby property Weston Urban also owns, if they choose to relocate to it when the developer tears down the Soap Factory apartment buildings to install a new mixed-use development to pair with the proposed San Antonio Missions ballpark.

That controversial development proposal is not yet finalized, though both the city and county have signed memorandums of understanding with the Missions and Weston Urban for the proposed project.