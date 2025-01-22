Girl Scout cookie season officially arrives in San Antonio as fans say goodbye to S'mores flavor

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Trucks with 700,000 packages of cookies arrived at a Northeast Side warehouse on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Girl Scout Cookie season.

Girl Scouts, scout leaders, and parents loaded boxes of cookies from the trucks into their vehicles to sell in the 21 counties overseen by the council of the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

Council Spokeswoman Sarah Carlson said there are a dozen varieties for sale. "Try to get your hands on some S'mores because they are going away. They're retiring," she said. "It's a very sad day for S'mores because they are very good."

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Boxes of Girl Scout cookies fill the back parking lot of a Northeast Side warehouse on Jan. 22, 2025, waiting to be picked up by scouts, scout leaders, and parents to be sold across San Antonio and South Texas.

Girl Scout Amaya Hill, a sophomore at Health Careers High School, said she has learned a lot of life skills in the Scouts, including entrepreneurship. "Be really nice to your customers. The customer is always right. Crack some jokes and they'll sell," she said.

Hill added the cookies can really sell themselves. Some of the 10,000 Girl Scouts in the council will do their best to earn the title "Top Cookie Entrepreneur of the Year."

Scout officials said by participating in the sales, the girls learn about decision making, goal setting, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

The top seller is Thin Mints followed by Samoas. The cookies in 1917 were homemade. Now, in 2025, people can buy them online at girlscoutcookies.com. Look for them at stands at area retailers until March 2.

Some gluten free varieties are available too. A box costs $5, and all proceeds stay local to pay for Girl Scout trips and more activities.