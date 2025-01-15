Big job fair for San Antonio's northern suburbs, New Braunfels, and Seguin opens in early February
Area residents looking for employment may want to consider a big job fair on Feb. 6 at the Seguin Coliseum.
The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature more than 60 employers from Cibolo, New Braunfels, Schertz and Seguin.
Economic development and chamber of commerce officials from those cities said entry level to advanced positions are available.
"We are proud to host the first regional job fair of 2025 in Seguin, Texas, a collaborative effort that highlights our region’s commitment to driving economic development and strengthening workforce Corporation opportunities," said Josh Schneuker, executive director of economic development for the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.
"This event serves as a platform for connecting local talent with leading employers in our region. We look forward to seeing job seekers and businesses come together to build a stronger, more vibrant regional economy," he added.
The industries represented at the job fair will include manufacturing, government, administration, technology, public education, and entertainment.
Attendees should dress in business casual attire and bring current resumes. Some interviews and hiring will be done on the spot.
List of expected employers:
Cibolo
- Cibolo Police Department
- Santikos
- Whole Health Behavior
New Braunfels
- Cemex
- City of New Braunfels
- Comal ISD
- Continental
- Eden Hill Communities
- Emerald Cottages of New Braunfels
- GrayBrook Construction
- Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority
- Hunter Industries LTD
- Leaf Home
- NBU
- Roofer Chicks
- Skillpoint Alliance
- Skrivanek Construction, LLC
- Texas State Technical College
Schertz
- Boss Products, LLC
- Major Wire
Seguin
- Alamo Group Texas
- Alamo Regional Transit (ART)
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- CMC Steel Texas
- Guadalupe County Human Resources
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Gunn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
- GVEC
- Minigrip
- RBFCU
- Seguin Housing Authority
- Teijin Automotive Technologies
- Texas Lutheran University
- United Alloy
- Workforce Solutions Alamo (Business Services Dept.)
- Workforce Solutions Alamo (Child Care Services)