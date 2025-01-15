Big job fair for San Antonio's northern suburbs, New Braunfels, and Seguin opens in early February

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Area residents looking for employment may want to consider a big job fair on Feb. 6 at the Seguin Coliseum.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature more than 60 employers from Cibolo, New Braunfels, Schertz and Seguin.

Economic development and chamber of commerce officials from those cities said entry level to advanced positions are available.

"We are proud to host the first regional job fair of 2025 in Seguin, Texas, a collaborative effort that highlights our region’s commitment to driving economic development and strengthening workforce Corporation opportunities," said Josh Schneuker, executive director of economic development for the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.

"This event serves as a platform for connecting local talent with leading employers in our region. We look forward to seeing job seekers and businesses come together to build a stronger, more vibrant regional economy," he added.

The industries represented at the job fair will include manufacturing, government, administration, technology, public education, and entertainment.

Attendees should dress in business casual attire and bring current resumes. Some interviews and hiring will be done on the spot.

Seguin Economic Development Corporation Job fair banner

List of expected employers:

Cibolo



Cibolo Police Department

Santikos

Whole Health Behavior

New Braunfels



Cemex

City of New Braunfels

Comal ISD

Continental

Eden Hill Communities

Emerald Cottages of New Braunfels

GrayBrook Construction

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority

Hunter Industries LTD

Leaf Home

NBU

Roofer Chicks

Skillpoint Alliance

Skrivanek Construction, LLC

Texas State Technical College

Schertz



Boss Products, LLC

Major Wire

Seguin



Alamo Group Texas

Alamo Regional Transit (ART)

Caterpillar, Inc.

CMC Steel Texas

Guadalupe County Human Resources

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center

Gunn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

GVEC

Minigrip

RBFCU

Seguin Housing Authority

Teijin Automotive Technologies

Texas Lutheran University

United Alloy

Workforce Solutions Alamo (Business Services Dept.)

Workforce Solutions Alamo (Child Care Services)