© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bexar County tax break approved for developer of two Pearl area residential properties

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:41 PM CST
1100 Springs Plaza at Pearl
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
/
TPR
1100 Springs Plaza at Pearl

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved county tax breaks for two developments in the Pearl area that will add a combined 275 living units.

Commissioners approved a 10-year, 40% tax break on real and personal property investments for Oxbow Real Estate for the developments known as Iselta at 102 East Josephine Street and The Mira at 1200 East Elmira.

The county tax breaks are valued at more than $1.4 million.

But the new properties will be valued at $129 million.

County Judge Peter Sakai said that will still generate new property tax revenues for other taxing entities, including the City of San Antonio and for schools.

Omar Gonzalez, director of developments for Oxbow, said they will pay for $10 million in pedestrian improvements around the San Antonio River.

"We've added two new bridges. We'd like to add stairs to those bridges, so they can be accessible one either side of the river," he said. "We're going to put some investments into the streets and sidewalks in that area, adding some stop signs, making it safer for pedestrians."

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who represents the area and voted for the tax breaks, said in addition to new property tax revenues for other taxing entities, it is more affordable for the county to back developments in the city center that already have police and fire protection and other infrastructure in place to support it.

All those new Oxbow residential units will go for market rate. That prompted some commissioners and the county judge to call on Oxbow and other developers to work with them in the future to bring more affordable housing to the city center.

Gonzalez said Oxbow would be willing to consider such a partnership.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Economy & Labor Top StoriesTPRPearlBexar County Commissioners Court
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick