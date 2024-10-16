San Antonio's September home sales show only modest gain from same month last year

September home sales for the San Antonio area saw only modest gains, compared to the same month last year.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reported home sales last month were up 2% compared to September 2023.

The local median home price continued to decline slightly, now pegged at $312,000.

SABOR said 94% of homes sold for their original asking price in September.

But the number of homes on the market is up, and homes are sitting on the market longer — an average of 75 days before they sell.

Those were indicators that buyers could still find some wiggle room on sales prices.

"The San Antonio real estate market is showing modest price declines but remains stable with continued demand, as evidenced by a 2% increase in sales activity and the majority of homes closing at their original list price," said Will Curtis, SABOR chairman.

He said the market was a "balanced" negotiating field between sellers and buyers.

"With inventory levels rising and homes spending more time on the market, we expect a balanced environment moving forward," he said. "While we may see gradual shifts in pricing and sales dynamics, the market continues to demonstrate resilience."

San Antonio home prices remained the best bargain among the state's biggest cities. While the median here is $312,000, the median in Houston was $325,000 and $365,000 in Dallas. Austin had the highest median priced home at $500,000.