August home sales and prices take a dip in San Antonio

Local home sales and home prices took a slight dip in August compared to the same month a year ago.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors, or SABOR, reports home sales were down 4% and median home prices dropped 2% to nearly $314,000.

Homes are spending an average of 65 days on the market before a buyer snatches one up, a 12% increase compared to last year.

"The San Antonio real estate market is adjusting with slight declines in prices and sales but remains stable with strong demand as most homes still close at their original list price, said Will Curtis, chair of the local board of realtors. "Inventory levels indicate a balanced market, and while we may see modest changes in prices and slower activity in the coming months, the market remains resilient."

Statewide, the Texas real estate market saw a 6.9% decrease in home sales when compared to the same month of 2023, according to a SABOR news release.

The average home price across Texas rose by 1% to $429,484, while the median price slightly decreased by 0.2% to $342,000.

Travis County recorded the highest median price at $551,000. Harris County saw a median price of $329,000, while Dallas County reported a slightly higher median price than Harris County at $364,000.

