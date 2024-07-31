Self-driving trucks, drone-like air buses, and freeway EV stations discussed by techies in San Antonio

Leading edge technologies were showcased this week at a tech gathering attended by state and commercial transportation experts in San Antonio.

The 2024 Texas Innovation Invitational ended on Wednesday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and the Grand Hyatt Riverwalk.

Imagine drone-like, low-altitude air buses that could transport commuters into San Antonio from New Braunfels from just 500 to 2,000 feet above traffic jams on I-35.

Imagine commercial trucks that drive themselves between major Texas cities and then humans take the wheel once the travel gets trickier inside cites.

And image electric vehicle charging stations every 50 miles on interstates in Texas.

Some of those technologies are closer to reality than others. But all were among the topics discussed at the invitational.

UT-Austin Center for Transportation Research Transportation officials at the convention center downtown hear presentation on how Dallas and Houston are preparing for increased traffic as host cities of some of the 2026 World Cup game on July 30, 2024

Darran Anderson, director of strategy and Innovation for Tx-DOT, said current modes of transportation won't just disappear. "It's more about augmenting the current mobility capabilities for the time being, right? You know, the projections could be decades before you would see a current mode disappear because it's no longer useful," he added.

Anderson said two companies plan to have driverless freight trucks operating by the end of this year on I-45.

The development of autonomous freight trucks has been somewhat easier than the development of driverless electric vehicles, like those proposed by Tesla. Anderson said a big question has been raised in the auto manufacturing and insurance industries about who would be responsible in a crash.

"The question will become ... if you no longer drive your own vehicle, how can you have liability for the functioning of that vehicle," Anderson said. "I think the insurance component will shift to the manufacturer."

And those rapid-charging EV stations on Texas interstates are likely within five years because of federal funding.

He said airborne travel in electric drone-like vehicles is farther off — and no, you won't be able to fly up and out of a traffic jam anytime soon.

San Antonio-based VIA, the Southwest Research Institute, and Port San Antonio were represented at the event. UTSA and the City of San Antonio were also present. Former San Antonio mayor and HUD secretary Henry Cisneros spoke to attendees as part of a panel on growth, affordability, and innovation.