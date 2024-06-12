Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai speech to review state of business

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will give remarks today at noon on the state of business in Bexar County.

The "fireside chat" is hosted by the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

Brett Finley, the chamber's president and CEO, will moderate. The speech is the centerpiece of a chamber event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

Sakai will also make a more traditional State of the County speech this fall.

KSAT will livestream the speech. TPR will share it here when it begins.