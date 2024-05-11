Month long reduction of I-10's upper lanes in downtown San Antonio begins on May 14

The upper level of I-10 in downtown San Antonio will be reduced to one lane for about a month so crews can repair bridge joints in the left two lanes.

The repair work will be focused on that stretch of the upper freeway from W. Poplar St. to Fulton Ave. from Tuesday, May 14, until the end of June.

The work will go on around the clock until done, including during morning and afternoon rush hours. TxDOT officials encourage all motorists to use the lower lanes of I-10 and plan ahead for potential delays.

TxDOT said once those bridge joint repairs are made, crews will then begin to repair the bridge joints in the right two lanes.

The state agency said it would release more details about those repairs at a later date.

All of the closures and work are on a weather permitting basis.

Bridge joints allow stretches of the upper levels of the freeway remain smoothly connected during thermal contractions caused by hot or cold weather, according to TxDOT.