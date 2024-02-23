San Antonio home prices start 2024 as the most affordable among big Texas cities

San Antonio's existing median home price in January stood at $299,000, according to a report released Friday by the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

That price remains unchanged from one year ago. The board reported the median price of newly constructed homes in January was $280,500, a drop of 12% from the same month last year.

The San Antonio area still bests Austin, Dallas, and Houston in affordability and sometimes by a long shot. The median home prices in those areas, respectively, were $485,000, $351,000, and $315,000.

Local and statewide home sales are picking up again after a rough 2023, plagued by inflation and rising mortgage rates. The board reported existing San Antonio home sales rose 4% and new home sales rose by 28% in January when compared to the same month of 2023.

Statewide, home sales were up nearly 8% in the same month-to-month and year-to-year comparison.