© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio home prices start 2024 as the most affordable among big Texas cities

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:23 PM CST
The King Willam District in Southtown is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods with existing homes priced from around $500,000 to well over $1 million, well above the city's median of $299,000
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
The King Willam District in Southtown is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods with existing homes priced from around $500,000 to more than $1 million, well above the city's median of $299,000.

San Antonio's existing median home price in January stood at $299,000, according to a report released Friday by the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

That price remains unchanged from one year ago. The board reported the median price of newly constructed homes in January was $280,500, a drop of 12% from the same month last year.

The San Antonio area still bests Austin, Dallas, and Houston in affordability and sometimes by a long shot. The median home prices in those areas, respectively, were $485,000, $351,000, and $315,000.

Local and statewide home sales are picking up again after a rough 2023, plagued by inflation and rising mortgage rates. The board reported existing San Antonio home sales rose 4% and new home sales rose by 28% in January when compared to the same month of 2023.

Statewide, home sales were up nearly 8% in the same month-to-month and year-to-year comparison.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Economy & Labor home buyingReal EstateSABORTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick