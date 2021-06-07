Desiree D'Iorio

Born and raised in Connecticut, Desiree now calls Long Island home. She came to WSHU in 2019 as a News Fellow, covering local government, the environment and public affairs on Long Island. She now reports on military and veterans issues for American Homefront.

She received her A.A. in Communications from Nassau Community College and B.A. in Journalism from Stony Brook University. Her past internships were at the Long Island Press and WSHU. In 2019, she co-wrote a four-part series about the Long Island Pine Barrens, bringing to listeners the sights and sounds of this unique ecosystem nestled in the heart of Suffolk County.