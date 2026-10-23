Texas youth prison director resigns following controversial multi-day lockdown

The director of the embattled agency that oversees Texas' youth prisons has resigned, according to a message she sent to staff members on Friday morning.

"I want you to hear directly from me that I have submitted my resignation," wrote Shandra Carter, who has led the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) since 2022, in a message obtained by The Texas Newsroom. She added, "I will always be proud of TJJD, and I will always be rooting for your success."

Carter's sudden departure comes just weeks after TJJD imposed an unprecedented multi-day lockdown at all five of its youth prisons, confining hundreds of children to their cells day and night and prompting harsh criticism from advocacy groups.

An investigation by KERA and The Texas Newsroom published in September revealed scores of episodes of self-harm by the children during the first few days of the lockdown. The investigation also exposed numerous instances in which agency staff struggled to handle the situation and expressed an urgent need for more resources, detailed in thousands of pages of shift logs.

Carter has said she ordered the lockdown to give staff across the agency time to evaluate their safety procedures following an "exceptionally brutal assault" against a juvenile correctional officer.

TJJD declined to comment for this story.

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