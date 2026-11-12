Nirenberg taps longtime aide and political ‘savant’ as chief of staff

Incoming Bexar County Judge Ron Nirenberg tapped his longtime aide Zack Lyke to serve as his chief of staff.

Lyke, 39, held the same role in the mayor’s office when Nirenberg was at the city, working his way up from communications advisor and speechwriter to chief of staff in 2021.

Lyke first joined Nirenberg’s campaign during a tough 2019 runoff election against Greg Brockhouse.

Afterwards Nirenberg declared him a political “savant,” according to a memoir published last year, and brought him into work in the mayor’s office.

“There is not a more challenging role in politics than being chief of staff — it’s grueling and requires strategy, policy chops, and above all, a selfless commitment to the service,” Nirenberg said in a statement. “There is no one I’d rather have leading my office and my agenda forward.”

Nirenberg termed out as mayor in June of 2025, and Lyke has been working in the private sector since — as a director of account management and external affairs at Dalkia Energy Solutions.

Lyke didn’t intend to return to politics but said he was drawn by the opportunity to dig into public health issues that played a major role in his personal path.

Lyke grew up with bipolar disorder and even did a stint in Laurel Ridge Treatment Center when he was a young adult.

Bexar County oversees the public hospital system, and expanding access to healthcare is a top priority for the incoming judge.

“To be in a position to have an immediate effect on these issues is a privilege that I would be foolish to turn down,” Lyke said.

“Not to mention, Ron has been a mentor and a great friend — beyond being one of the more consequential leaders that this community has ever seen.”

Vince Reyna for the San Antonio Report

Bexar County judge elect Ron Nirenberg talks to members of the press and media at the election results watch party at The Backyard on Broadway.

The new Bexar County Judge administration will be sworn in Jan. 1.

Lyke is working on building out the office in the meantime.

“We’re building an incredible team, and we’re gonna work our a**** off for the people of this community,” he said.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.