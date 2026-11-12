Texas Democrats demand immediate immigration reform deal following midterm election victories

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Just days after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections, Texas lawmakers representing heavily Latino districts are calling on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to negotiate a bipartisan immigration reform agreement before the new Congress takes office in January.

At a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, Democratic lawmakers joined immigration advocates and business leaders in demanding immediate protections for undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked in the United States for years.

They argued that the election results, particularly the support Democrats received from Latino voters, sent a message about the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

"The United States of America rebuked Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign," said San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro.

The lawmakers say they want to use the remaining weeks of the current congressional session to pursue a compromise rather than wait for the incoming Democratic majorities.

Newly elected South Texas Democratic Congressman Bobby Pulido warned that Democrats cannot take Latino voters for granted.

"Whoever wants to get our support in '28 has to prioritize immigration reform, period," Pulido said.

For Pulido, the issue is personal. He said immigration enforcement has created fear throughout the Rio Grande Valley, where many households include both U.S. citizens and immigrants without legal status.

"In the Rio Grande Valley, there's tons of mixed-status families. Good people. They're people that we love, that we know and we've known forever," Pulido said. "And right now they're afraid to go out to the grocery store."

Houston Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said families are being separated every day and that delaying negotiations until January would prolong their uncertainty.

"I think we can get it done and get it done now. Why wait? El tiempo es ahora," Garcia said, using the Spanish phrase meaning "the time is now."

Laredo Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar said for years Republicans have insisted on solving border enforcement as a pre-condition for considering immigration legislation that would provide legal protections or a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants.

Cuellar said the country can maintain strong border security while protecting immigrants' rights.

"We can always have strong border security. We will have strong border security. But at the same time, we can be respectful to the immigrants and the rights and the dignity that they deserve," Cuellar said.

Cuellar said he has already discussed immigration enforcement with members of the Trump administration and is willing to work with Republicans on policies that prioritize deporting immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

"If they want to focus on criminals, we're with you 100%," he said.

Democrats also point to recent comments from Trump during an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" as a possible indication that the president is willing to reconsider the scope of his immigration crackdown.

Asked whether immigration enforcement had become too aggressive, Trump acknowledged that some Americans believe his administration has gone too far.

"I think it might be too tough, yeah," Trump said.

Asked about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Democrats, the president appeared open to negotiations.

"Well, the deal would be we would work something out," Trump said. "I think that's something that's actually doable."

However, Trump has not publicly committed to a specific immigration reform proposal, and substantial disagreements remain over deportations, border security and legal status for undocumented immigrants.

James Hollifield, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University who studies immigration politics, said the Republican Party remains closely aligned with Trump's immigration agenda.

"It's still a very hardcore Trump group, MAGA group, and I don't think that they will be in a mood to reach across the aisle and pass a bipartisan immigration reform," Hollifield said.

He also questioned whether Trump would ultimately sign legislation that significantly changed his administration's policies.

"If there were a bill to emerge, it would probably get a veto from him," Hollifield said.

Hollifield said Republicans paid a political price for the administration's immigration policies in the midterm elections, but he believes the party's remaining congressional members are unlikely to support a major change in direction.

"I do think it costs the Republicans, but I don't think the Republican Party, especially those who are left in Congress, are yet ready to turn a page on this," he said.

Hollifield predicted that the country could face another two years of legislative gridlock over immigration, even with Democrats controlling Congress.

Immigration reform advocates and business leaders say they are unwilling to accept another prolonged stalemate.

Mario Guerrero, CEO of the South Texas Builders Association, said Democrats must deliver results after winning the support of voters frustrated with the administration's immigration policies.

"Don't play with us, and don't waste this opportunity like Biden and Obama did," Guerrero said.

Guerrero said he voted for Trump three times before switching his support to Democrats in this year's election.

His political shift illustrates the challenge facing both parties as they compete for Latino voters. Given how powerful this swing bloc has been in the last two elections, it’s clear their demand for action will have consequences in the next election.