Texas Rep. Ana-Maria Rodriguez Ramos joins race to replace Nathan Johnson in state Senate

Texas state Rep. Ana-Maria Rodriguez Ramos is running for a seat in the Senate to replace outgoing Sen. Nathan Johnson, who was elected attorney general.

She announced her campaign for the District 16 seat Thursday.

Rodriguez Ramos said her campaign will focus on affordable healthcare for Texas residents and investing in public education across the state. She said in her announcement that her campaign is deeply personal to her experiences dealing with healthcare systems in Texas.

“When I think about the future of North Texas, I think about my daughter, my sons, and the opportunity to fight for yours,” Rodriguez Ramos wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m running for Senate District 16 so our kids can see a future for themselves in Texas.”

She currently represents House District 102, which covers parts of Dallas, Richardson and Garland. She said she has secured endorsements from U.S Rep. Jasmine Crockett, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and several other Texas representatives.

Earlier this week Democratic former state Rep. John Turner announced his campaign for the seat.

Turner previously served as representative for District 114 in Dallas from 2019 to 2023 and said he will focus his campaign on lowering the cost of living, as well as investing in public schools and access to health care. Turner also said he has secured Johnson’s endorsement.

The date for the special election for the Senate seat has not been confirmed.

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Bianca at brodriguezmora@kera.org.

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