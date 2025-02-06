Police chase ends in shooting, fire in downtown San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A police chase in downtown San Antonio ended Thursday afternoon with officers shooting and killing one suspect and injuring another as the getaway vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire.

Assistant Chief Robert Blanton said officers attempted to pull over a driver in a stolen vehicle on Commerce Street. When the driver refused to stop, the officers used spike strips and then boxed in the vehicle.

Blanton said the driver backed up and struck police cars.

"When the suspects drove towards the officers, they were in fear and they discharged their firearms," he said.

The driver attempted to continue down Commerce Street, ramming into a building next to the Spanish Governor's Palace. Police pulled the suspects out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

The fire was extinguished on Thursday afternoon. West Commerce between Flores and Laredo was closed for several hours Thursday evening as authorities investigated the scene and removed the car.

"One suspect is deceased at the scene and the other suspect was transported to a local hospital in very critical condition," Blanton said.

The officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. One is a five-year veteran, and the other is a three-year veteran.

This is a developing story that will be updated.