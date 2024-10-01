Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee to represent over 50 clients in new Diddy sexual assault lawsuit

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he would be representing more than 50 alleged victims in a lawsuit against rapper and record executive Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to a social media post on Thursday.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee said in a statement he would be working with the Ava Law Group to serve as lead counsel for more than 50 people who claim to have suffered sexual assault and/or abuse by Combs and his associates.

"This group of brave individuals include[s] both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred," Buzbee announced in his statement. "Each individual story is gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. ... The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak."

Buzbee also asked any other possible alleged individuals seeking assistance should come forward and contact his law firm.

"I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal," he said in the statement. "Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf."

Buzbee was named lead counsel during the Senate impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2023. Buzbee also ran for Houston Mayor in 2019 and 2023.

Earlier this week, a Harris County woman also filed a lawsuit against Combs claiming that he sexually assaulted and raped her in 2001 in New York. The plaintiff, Thalia Graves, claims that Combs and his then-bodyguard Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman possibly drugged and assaulted her. At the time, Graves was living in New York with her then-boyfriend who was allegedly an executive at Combs' studio, according to the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Graves spoke at a press conference with her lawyer announcing the lawsuit and said the alleged assault has interfered with her everyday life, causing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression.

"It's a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are, leaving emotional scars that may never fully heal," she said Tuesday. "The violation I have experienced during the assault has had lasting effects on my body, causing ongoing problems and complications. I want to continue on this journey towards recovery and healing. I'm glad that he is locked up, but that's a temporary feeling of relief."

These newest allegations come just over a week after Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in New York. On Sept. 17, He was indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York. The indictment alleges he took part in racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution from 2008 to the present.

"As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the indictment. "Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs' alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over."

In March, two of Combs' properties were raided by the FBI in relation to sex trafficking allegations.

The day after the indictment was unsealed, Combs was denied bail twice and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

Houston Public Media reached out to Buzbee but he declined to comment further and said he would speak to the press next week during a press conference.

