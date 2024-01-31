© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Supreme Court blocks Attorney General Ken Paxton's deposition in whistleblower case

KUT 90.5 | By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:26 AM CST
Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the 2018 Texas State Republican Convention.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the 2018 Texas State Republican Convention.

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a scheduled deposition for Attorney General Ken Paxton in the whistleblower case at the center of his impeachment.

Paxton’s deposition was scheduled for Thursday. But on Tuesday the all-Republican court issued an order putting the deposition on hold and giving the parties until Feb. 29 to respond.

The high court’s ruling came hours after former President Donald Trump called on the justices to stop the whistleblower case.

“Enough time and money has been wasted forcing Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, to defend himself, instead of defending our broken Southern border,” Trump posted Tuesday morning on Truth Social.

Paxton didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Paxton announced his team was not going to continue contesting the lawsuit filed by four former top deputies who were fired after they reported Paxton to the FBI for alleged corruption and misuse of public office.

Paxton has said the strategy would effectively end the case, but the whistleblowers have continued to push for his deposition.

In a statement, whistleblower attorneys Tom Nesbitt and TJ Turner said “this was not a ruling on the merits and we look forward to continuing the fight for justice in this case. The people of Texas deserve answers from Ken Paxton.”

Paxton was acquitted of all 16 impeachment charges in September. Most of the articles of impeachment were related to the allegations made by the whistleblowers.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2024 KUT News. To see more, visit KUT News.

Tags
Criminal Justice Top Stories
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
See stories by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán