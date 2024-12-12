Bexar County commissioner shines spotlight on taxed criminal justice system

Bexar County's criminal justice system is backed up across the board, according to observations by the county's sole conservative commissioner.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody questioned District Attorney Joe Gonzales concerning a backlog of high-risk criminal cases during the commissioners' meeting this week.

They engaged in a back-and-forth over the numbers. But in the end, Moody told Gonzales that thousands of cases remained unresolved.

"There's constantly new cases going in. Constantly cases going out. But if we saw the high-risk backlog as a problem before, it still exists," Moody said. "It's actually increased a little bit from where it was 12 months ago."

Gonzales acknowledged there are challenges facing his office when it comes to addressing the backlog, including staffing shortages, a new case computer system, and the time it takes for prosecutors to review the ever-growing amounts of body cam footage now used as evidence.

But he also promised steps to continue to address the backlog. "I just want to make sure the public knows that we're doing everything thing we can to tackle those issues that we're confronted with," Gonzales told commissioners.

Commissioners voted to continue funding for the DA's office to work overtime on the backlog. Moody also thanked the 45 assistant DAs who have worked 3,600 hours on nights and weekends to clear the backlog, in addition to their daily caseloads.

County Judge Peter Sakai blamed the backlog largely on the computer system, which still has some kinks to be worked out. But he said, just like construction at Loop 1604 and I-10, the criminal justice system will be flowing better once it's fixed.

Moody said the county crime lab has a backup of drug cases too. He added the county jail remains near capacity with some inmates from Bexar County now housed in Burnet and Kerr counties.

He said it may be time for outside help for the crime lab and time to talk about more local jail space.