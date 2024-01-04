Alleged killers of pregnant teen in San Antonio Christmas-time slaying arrested

A father and son were arrested Wednesday in the Christmas-time murders of a San Antonio man and a pregnant woman.

"Make a hole, guys," said a San Antonio policeman as 53-year-old Ramon Preciado was frogmarched through a scrum of reporters. His son Christopher Preciado soon followed and was silently packed away in the back of a different police cruiser.

The younger Preciado was charged with the capital murder of Savanna Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22. Ramon Preciado was charged with abuse of a corpse for helping move and hide the bodies.

Soto and Guerra went missing on Dec. 21, just two days before Soto was scheduled to be induced for an overdue labor. Soto's mother filed a missing persons report with police.

Their remains were discovered in Guerra's Kia Optima the day after Christmas, parked at an apartment complex miles from their home.

A surveillance video released by SAPD allegedly of the Preciados brought in many tips but most were wrong.

"These two individuals are two are the only suspects that we were looking for," said Washington Moscoso, a police sergeant and spokesman.

The video from the apartment complex where the car was found shows a heavy-set man matching Ramon Preciado's description arrive in a gray truck, a Chevy Silvarado.

He exits and speaks with the driver of Guerra's car. The driver, a Latino, doesn't look like Guerra. The man wiped down the outside of the car with a towel where he had touched it and then followed the car behind the building where it was later found. The truck then drives off.

"It is believed the victims were already deceased in the vehicle," the arresting document explained. Guerra had been "dragged into" the back of the car, possibly so that someone could drive it from where the shooting had occurred.

Guerra was a drug dealer, according to police, and often posted images of drugs and money on his Instagram page.

Christopher Preciado told police that the couple drove to his house on Charlie Chan drive to sell him marijuana. He said Guerra pointed a gun at him, and after a struggle, Preciado inadvertently killed Soto. He then shot Guerra.

Investigators said they didn't believe the story, and they arrested him for intentionally killing both Soto and Guerra.

The Bexar County District Attorney's office was expected to release a statement later on Thursday.