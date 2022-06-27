Surveillance cameras set up to catch illegal dumpers in Bexar County

Surveillance cameras have been installed in an east Bexar County Neighborhood following hundreds of pounds of garbage being dumped.

The Bexar County Department of Environmental Services reports the cameras recently captured three illegal dumpers in action in the 8000 block of Chipping Drive.

Environmental crimes investigators with the Bexar County Department of Environmental Services were made aware of a significant illegal dumping problem in the unincorporated area of the county. They found that several hundred pounds of garbage had been dumped there.

The footage revealed the suspects dumped trash on more than one occasion. The sheriff's department said they arrested three people last Thursday. They were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of Illegal Dumping, a Class B Misdemeanor (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds).

“It was the attitude and the obvious disrespect for their fellow residents that really stuck out to us. Illegal dumping is more than a nuisance. It creates health and safety hazards and is expensive to clean up,” Director of Bexar County Environmental Services Javier Flores said.

Flores said illegal dumping in unincorporated areas of the county is such a problem, more cameras are going up to monitor troubled areas. Residents in unincorporated areas pay independent

vendors for trash service, but those vendors are approved by the county.

For tips or information on illegal dumping within unincorporated Bexar County send an email to illegaldumping@bexar.org.