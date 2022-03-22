Jury indicts Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy for manslaughter

A Bexar County Jury Indicted Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandin Moran for allegedly “recklessly” shooting and causing the death of Jesus Garcia in March of 2020.

Moran, 33, was placed on leave pending his arrest, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Police arrived at Garcia’s trailer on March 9, 2020 for a domestic disturbance. An officer with the Elmendorf Police Department was first on the scene and was in the trailer when Moran arrived. Garcia was holding a screwdriver to his own throat and threatening to hurt himself if his wife left him, according to federal court documents.

The indictment comes a little over two weeks after Garcia’s family filed a federal lawsuit against Moran and the BCSO for the shooting.

According to the federal lawsuit filing Moran fired within seconds of arriving without consulting with the officer onsite who the filing says was trying to de-escalate the situation.

“We are grateful to learn that the Grand Jury has reviewed our father’s case and indicted Deputy Moran,” said Jessica Garcia in a statement sent from Texas RioGrande Legal Aid.

The family first learned of the indictment from reporters Monday night, according to TRLA.

Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio / Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales

Garcia’s family sued without knowing if District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ office would pursue charges. According to their lawyer, the DA’s office said it would pursue charges two years ago but the family hadn’t heard anything for almost a year. In that time the family has not been shown body cam footage of the incident despite the county mandating body camera footage from all officer involved shootings be released within 10 days.

“The last two years have been painful as no progress had been made to hold the deputy accountable for what he did,” Garcia said.

Garcia said they could now breathe a sigh of relief.

“Our office will continue to evaluate this case as we move forward and prepare it for court. We will seek whatever outcome justice requires,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

The sheriff’s office said their public integrity unit and internal affairs department are conducting investigations into the shooting.