Criminal Justice

Victims, family from Sutherland Springs shooting awarded $200 million

Texas Public Radio | By Paul Flahive
Published February 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST
First Baptist Church (May 5, 2018))
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio

A federal judge has awarded victims of the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting and their families more than $200 million. The award is a repudiation of the government — which was found mostly liable in the case.

The massive award to the dozens of victims and their families represents almost seven times the $31 million award government lawyers had argued they owed victims late last year.

Judge Xavier Rodriguez said in court documents said that government lawyers were wrong to use the 9/11 victims fund as the basis for their calculations.

"Its effort to obfuscate its responsibility by attempting to import a no-fault damages model into a case in which the court has already found liability is wholly unavailing," he wrote.

The $200+ million is still about half what lawyers for the victims had requested.

There is still a chance the government will appeal the case to the 5th Circuit Court.

Tags

Criminal Justice Sutherland Springs ShootingTPRTop Stories
Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive can be reached at Paul@tpr.org and on Twitter at @paulflahive
