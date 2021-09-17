© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Criminal Justice

Texas Women Charged With Assault Against NYC Restaurant Hostess Regarding Vaccine Requirement

Texas Public Radio | By Bri Kirkham
Published September 17, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT
NY: New York during the COVID-19 pandemic
Richard B. Levine
/
Sipa USA via Reuters
Al fresco dining in the Soho neighborhood in New York on Saturday, May 22, 2021. New York has relaxed mask mandates allowing most outdoor activities to be mask free as well as many indoor settings, with caveats.

Three Texas women allegedly assaulted a New York City restaurant hostess after she questioned their coronavirus vaccine status. New York City Police officials confirmed three women were charged with one count of assault each.

In a now-viral video the women are seen pushing through a podium outside of the restaurant Carmine’s, lunging toward the hostess. Several bystanders intervened.

New York City officials recently instituted a policy requiring restaurants to ask patrons for vaccination proof to dine indoors. Some media reports of the incident state the woman showed vaccine cards, but the hostess questioned if they were real. NYPD officials said they couldn’t confirm the details.

Andrew Rigie is the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. He told Gothamist this may be the first reported assault regarding the vaccine policy.

The hostess was treated for her injuries which included lacerations to her face. The women were placed in a holding cell and were released after receiving a desk appearance date.

An NYPD spokesperson would not confirm the identities of the three women, The New York Times reports them as Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, of Humble, Texas, and Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, of Houston.

Rigie tweeted out a statement calling on city and state officials to “to immediately increase penalties for assaulting restaurant workers in NYC in conjunction with enforcement of Covid-19 protocols.”

Bri Kirkham
Bri Kirkham can be reached at bri@tpr.org or on Twitter at @BriKirk
