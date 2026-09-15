Wreaths Across America at the National Museum of the Pacific War

This year the National Museum of the Pacific War will be honoring our fallen from World War II on the Memorial Courtyard. You can help us honor these brave soldiers by purchasing one or more wreaths to lay at their memorials on December 19th. The wreaths are beautiful live wreaths with a red bow and are only $17 per wreath, of that $5.00 is donated to the National Museum of the Pacific War to help us continue our mission of keeping their history alive.

Our goal is a lofty 1500 wreath to blanket our Memorial Courtyard and honor those named here. We would be grateful if you could help by purchasing one or more wreaths at www.wreathsacrossamerica.com site #190022 or click here TXNMPW. And then join us in the Memorial Courtyard on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 11 AM for a ceremony and to lay the wreaths.