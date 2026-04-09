World Peace Day - 2026
World Peace Day - 2026
✨ World Peace Day – 2026
Join us Sunday, September 20th at 3 PM at Parman Library in San Antonio for Peace Begins Within, a Heartfulness celebration of inner and global harmony.
Enjoy a Heartfulness Art Gallery Reflection, talks by public health experts, scientists, and Heartfulness trainers, plus a recognition of local leaders who uplift our San Antonio community.
We’ll close with Guided Relaxation & Meditation for calm, balance, and collective stillness.
Open to all — please share and invite friends in San Antonio!
📱 Register: peacesa.eventbrite.com — Heartfulness San Antonio
Take a peaceful pause with us — a moment of stillness to renew your heart and mind.
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
20735 Wilderness OakSan Antonio, Texas 78258
210-207-9001
Barbara.Kwiatkowski@sanantonio.gov