✨ World Peace Day – 2026

Join us Sunday, September 20th at 3 PM at Parman Library in San Antonio for Peace Begins Within, a Heartfulness celebration of inner and global harmony.

Enjoy a Heartfulness Art Gallery Reflection, talks by public health experts, scientists, and Heartfulness trainers, plus a recognition of local leaders who uplift our San Antonio community.

We’ll close with Guided Relaxation & Meditation for calm, balance, and collective stillness.

Open to all — please share and invite friends in San Antonio!

📱 Register: peacesa.eventbrite.com — Heartfulness San Antonio

Take a peaceful pause with us — a moment of stillness to renew your heart and mind.