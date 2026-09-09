Workforce Solutions Alamo Hiring Red, White & You! 2026

Every November, Workforce Solutions Alamo proudly hosts Hiring Red, White & You! — our largest hiring event of the year. This statewide initiative connects Veterans, Transitioning Service Members, and Military Spouses and Families to career opportunities and meaningful resources. This in-person event is also open to the general public beginning at 10 a.m.

Event Details:

Monday, November 9, 2026

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

9 – 10 a.m. Priority Service Hour – Serving Veterans, Transitioning Service Members, Military Spouses and Families.

10 a.m. Open to All Job Seekers

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port

3331 General Hudnell Drive

San Antonio, TX 78226

Parking is Free for attendees.

This event is held in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio and is sponsored by Boeing.