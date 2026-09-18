Winter Tree Pruning for Homeowners

Join us for an informative and hands-on event focused on winter tree pruning. This session is designed specifically for homeowners who want to learn the best techniques to care for their trees during the winter season.

Winter brings a chance to assess and perform some pruning on our trees around the yard. Learn to identify the basic parts of a tree, identify when pruning can be done by you vs. when a professional arborist is required, and determine what can be done to protect trees during the warmer months with regards to mulching and watering.

Enhance your gardening skills and ensure the health of your trees with expert guidance in a welcoming, in-person setting. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with nature and prepare your home landscape for the upcoming seasons!