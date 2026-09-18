Wildflower Garden Preparation
Wildflower Garden Preparation
"Join us as we take you through the various native and pollinator seed mixes and how to create a successful wildflower landscape in your space.
Learn how to beautify your garden and create a welcoming space for local wildlife. Wildflowers native to our region can also help with landscape water conservation because they are adapted to our dry climate and can be watered less frequently than non-native landscape plants. We will discuss how to prepare a space in your yard to make a beautiful native wildflower landscape for your viewing pleasure and our pollinator friends.
FREE SEEDS to get your garden started!
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu